WVDNR: 2023 Bowden Hatchery Fishing Derby canceled

Bowden Hatchery
Bowden Hatchery(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bowden Fishing Derby, held annually in Randolph County, has been canceled, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

The event was scheduled for Saturday, June 10. Officials did not provide a reason for the cancellation.

The Bowden Fish Derby was scheduled to be part of West Virginia’s Free Fishing Days, which is still taking place on June 10-11 this year.

During these two days, residents and nonresidents are able to fish for free in West Virginia’s public lakes, streams and rivers without having to buy a license.

“While we had to cancel the Bowden Derby this year, we encourage folks to take this time to explore many of the other incredible fishing opportunities in the area and take advantage of West Virginia’s Free Fishing Days,” said Jim Hedrick, Hatchery Program manager for the WVDNR.

Anglers who enjoy Free Fishing Days and want to continue fishing after this weekend can purchase or renew a fishing license here.

For more information about fishing opportunities in West Virginia, click here.

