WVSP issues Silver Alert for two runaway juveniles

Previous news coverage from June 5, 2023.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Troopers with the West Virginia State Police say a Silver Alert has been issued for two runaway juveniles from Tucker County.

Troopers say they received information of two runaway juveniles on Monday, June 5 at around 11 a.m. from the Horseshoe Run area of Tucker County, according to a press release from state police.

16-year-old Isaiah Russell is described as being about 5′6″ tall and 130 pounds with long, red, curly hair, blue eyes, and freckles across his face. The release says he has Tourette Syndrome and Asperger Syndrome in addition to scarring on both thumbs.

14-year-old Brooklyn Stemple is described as being about 5′1″ tall and 110 pounds with dark brown, long hair, blue eyes, and braces on her top, front teeth. She also has small scars across her arms and legs and a small mole on the left side of her face under her nose, according to the release.

The two teens reportedly left behind their cell phones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WVSP Parsons Detachment at 304-478-3101.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

WVSP searching for two runaway juveniles from Tucker County

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing
smoke forecast
Air quality becomes a growing concern for WV
Brian Mayle
Man charged with throwing propane tank at car several times
Fire crews get coal truck fire under control within minutes
One life-flighted after crash in Randolph County
One life-flighted after crash in Randolph County

Latest News

Dozens of waters stocked with catfish, WVDNR says
Overdose spike alert issued in Marion County
Record turnout expected for annual Derek Hotsinpiller 5K
WVU robotics team wins international competition