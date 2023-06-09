WVSP issues Silver Alert for two runaway juveniles

PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - Troopers with the West Virginia State Police say a Silver Alert has been issued for two runaway juveniles from Tucker County.

Troopers say they received information of two runaway juveniles on Monday, June 5 at around 11 a.m. from the Horseshoe Run area of Tucker County, according to a press release from state police.

16-year-old Isaiah Russell is described as being about 5′6″ tall and 130 pounds with long, red, curly hair, blue eyes, and freckles across his face. The release says he has Tourette Syndrome and Asperger Syndrome in addition to scarring on both thumbs.

14-year-old Brooklyn Stemple is described as being about 5′1″ tall and 110 pounds with dark brown, long hair, blue eyes, and braces on her top, front teeth. She also has small scars across her arms and legs and a small mole on the left side of her face under her nose, according to the release.

The two teens reportedly left behind their cell phones.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WVSP Parsons Detachment at 304-478-3101.

