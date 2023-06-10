40th annual rivers and rails bass festival launches in St. Marys

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia River and Rails Bass Festival is taking place in Pleasants County this weekend.

The 40th annual event features craft vendors, face painting, and of course, fishing.

Other outdoor events include truck pulls and ATV drag racing.

Singer-song writer Michael Montgomery is headlining the entertainment lineup at 8 p.m.

He is the nephew Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery, who has sold over 4 million albums in the United States.

The festival’s final day is Sunday.

Events include face painting, a car show and a kids rodeo.

All events are taking place at Saint Marys Marina.

