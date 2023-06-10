Bridgeport Post 68 drops season opener to US Elite PA West

Legion baseball team nearly came back down 9, but fell short in final inning.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Legion Baseball is back, and Bridgeport Post 68 opened their season tonight against the visiting US Elite PA West.

After falling behind 0-9 in the first 5 innings, Bridgeport nearly came back, scoring 5 runs and loading the bases in the final inning, but a double play with force-outs at home plate and first base ended the game.

See the highlights with 5 Sports here!

