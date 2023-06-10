Bridgeport Post 68 drops season opener to US Elite PA West

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Legion Baseball is back, and Bridgeport Post 68 opened their season tonight against the visiting US Elite PA West.

After falling behind 0-9 in the first 5 innings, Bridgeport nearly came back, scoring 5 runs and loading the bases in the final inning, but a double play with force-outs at home plate and first base ended the game.

See the highlights with 5 Sports here!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.