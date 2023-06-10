Missing Tucker County juveniles found safe

Parsons, W.Va (WDTV) - Troopers with the West Virginia State Police confirm two missing Tucker County teenagers have been found safe.

Brooklyn Stemple, 14, and Isaiah Russell, 16, were first reported missing on Monday, June 5 around 11 A.M. The WVSP says the two were found safe in Tucker County on Saturday, June 10.

A Silver Alert originally issued Friday for the teens has been cancelled.

WVSP says information from the public was valuable in finding Stemple and Russell, but no other details about their disappearance or where exactly they were found have been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Trooper C.A. Hawkins with the West Virginia State Police Parsons Detachment at 304-478-3101.

