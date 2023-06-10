Rain shower activity, clouds throughout next week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rain showers will push through tomorrow night and Monday. As for how long the trend of mild temperatures and rain chances lasts, find out in the video above!

After a seasonable, sunny Friday and Saturday, a low-pressure system in the Great Plains will push into West Virginia tomorrow evening, lifting moisture into our region. As a result, expect rain showers during the evening and overnight hours. There is some uncertainty regarding when most of the rain arrives, but as of Saturday afternoon, most of the rain will likely come overnight into Monday morning, when the cold front pushes in. So you may want an umbrella and even extra time on the roads if you’re out Sunday night and Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, the front will push east and take the rain with it, leaving behind rainfall totals of around 0.5″. Thereafter, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the low-70s throughout the day. Then throughout next week, an area of low pressure will linger in the Great Lakes, resulting in partly cloudy skies and isolated shower chances throughout the week. All the while, temperatures will be below average throughout the week, with highs in the upper-70s towards the end of the week.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Tonight: Clear skies. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 51.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny skies in the morning, then cloudy skies and rain showers in the afternoon and evening hours. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. Overnight, rain showers, accompanied by a few rolls of thunder. High: 85.

Monday: Rain showers during the morning hours, then mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 69.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of an isolated shower. Southwest winds of 10-20 mph. High: 74.

