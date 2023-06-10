STATE TEAMS: Class AAA All-State Softball roster unveiled

13 players selected from NCWV, including 3 on the first-team.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 13 athletes from North Central West Virginia have been selected as part of the Class AAA All-State Softball teams:

1ST TEAM:

IF – Lauren Huebsch, University

OF – Maddie Campbell, University

U – Micah Wilson, Morgantown

2ND TEAM:

C – Alyssa Abel, Buckhannon Upshur

HONORABLE MENTION:

Liz Alsop, Morgantown

Emily Peterson, Morgantown

Abigail Harki, Morgantown

Rachel Mason, Bridgeport

Addison Veigel, Bridgeport

Kileigh Pugh, Bridgeport

Sophia Lehosit, University

Olivia Masoner, University

Dalaynie Myers, Preston

Congratulations to everyone selected from WDTV Sports! See more with 5 Sports in the video above:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing
smoke forecast
Air quality becomes a growing concern for WV
Brian Mayle
Man charged with throwing propane tank at car several times
Fire crews get coal truck fire under control within minutes
Joseph Meadows
Man leads officers on chase after stealing truck, police say

Latest News

Wetherholt homers against Pitt - WDTV Sports
Wetherholt selected as finalist for Dick Howser Trophy
Class AA All-State Team - WDTV Sports
STATE TEAMS: Class AA Softball All-State Team announced
Kaden Prather Scores TD Against Baylor - WDTV Sports
Big 12 Conference Announces International Extension, Big 12 Mexico
Class A Softball All-State - WDTV Sports
STATE TEAMS: Class A Softball All-State Team revealed