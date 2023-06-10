STATE TEAMS: Class AAA All-State Softball roster unveiled
13 players selected from NCWV, including 3 on the first-team.
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 13 athletes from North Central West Virginia have been selected as part of the Class AAA All-State Softball teams:
1ST TEAM:
IF – Lauren Huebsch, University
OF – Maddie Campbell, University
U – Micah Wilson, Morgantown
2ND TEAM:
C – Alyssa Abel, Buckhannon Upshur
HONORABLE MENTION:
Liz Alsop, Morgantown
Emily Peterson, Morgantown
Abigail Harki, Morgantown
Rachel Mason, Bridgeport
Addison Veigel, Bridgeport
Kileigh Pugh, Bridgeport
Sophia Lehosit, University
Olivia Masoner, University
Dalaynie Myers, Preston
Congratulations to everyone selected from WDTV Sports!
