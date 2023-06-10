STATE TEAMS: Class AAA All-State Softball roster unveiled

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 13 athletes from North Central West Virginia have been selected as part of the Class AAA All-State Softball teams:

1ST TEAM:

IF – Lauren Huebsch, University

OF – Maddie Campbell, University

U – Micah Wilson, Morgantown

2ND TEAM:

C – Alyssa Abel, Buckhannon Upshur

HONORABLE MENTION:

Liz Alsop, Morgantown

Emily Peterson, Morgantown

Abigail Harki, Morgantown

Rachel Mason, Bridgeport

Addison Veigel, Bridgeport

Kileigh Pugh, Bridgeport

Sophia Lehosit, University

Olivia Masoner, University

Dalaynie Myers, Preston

Congratulations to everyone selected from WDTV Sports!

