13th annual Hotsinpiller 5k sees record turnout

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over 1,100 people participated in this year’s Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5k in Bridgeport, the most participants ever in its 13-year history. Some participants left the starting line at Bridgeport City Park with thoughts of finishing with a trophy, however, the event’s true purpose was honoring the memory of a local hero. Deputy U.S. Marshal Derek Hotsinpiller was killed in the line of duty in February 2011. Since then, the Hotsinpillers and their friends have been dedicated to honoring Derek’s memory, while giving back to the community. Derek’s mother Pam Hotsinpiller, says the support for the event is more than they could’ve ever asked for.

“It was overwhelming to be on that stage and look down and see people from the stage over here to this bridge,” Hosinpiller said. “It was a sea of people, and it was just overwhelming.”

Every year, a select group of local students are awarded scholarships that help them financially as they go through school. These scholarships are given in honor of Derek Hotsinpiller and his father James, a lieutenant with the Bridgeport police department, who passed away in 2001. Usually, the scholarships are awarded from the James and Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Scholarship Fund, but this year, they changed the name. The newly renamed James and Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Foundation was expanded to also include funding for law enforcement and their families. Pam Hostinpillar says her goal is to provide those in law enforcement as much support as she can.

“The devil messed with the wrong mom,” Hotsinpiller said. “He took one good law enforcement officer, and I am determined to replace Derek with as many as I possibly can.”

The Hotsinpiller 5k race welcomes participants of all ages and skill sets. Racers pushed strollers, ran with dogs, and some even participated virtually. Derek’s former professor at Fairmont State University, Greg Noone, says this is an easy cause to support.

“This is something that impacts the community and continues to impact the community,” Noone said. “We have people who are supporting that know the family, they know every dollar that goes to this is turned back out into the field in way of scholarships and other support, it’s easy to get behind”

The Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5k raised over $30,000, thanks to this year’s participants.

