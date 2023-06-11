I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities

By Ben Schwartz
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
SANDSTONE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Interstate-64′s westbound lanes in Summers County were back open Sunday afternoon, following a collision between a motorcycle and a bear which resulted in two fatalities, according to Deputy Josh Farmer with the Summers County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred near mile marker 139.5 Saturday night.

The Sandstone Volunteer Fire Department, Summers County EMS, W.Va. State Police all responded to the scene, along with the Sheriff’s Office.

