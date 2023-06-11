North tops South in WV All-Star HS football game

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia high school football careers finally ended for many players Saturday afternoon as the North Bears won 23-10 over the South Cardinals. The South took an early lead with a field goal and the North quickly responded with a 63 touchdown pass after a double reverse play and they never lost that lead.

Van’s Brady Green led the South in rushing with 54 yards while Parkersburg South’s Skyler Delk ran for 138 yards which included a 92 yarder that led to the final touchdown of the game.

Here are some of the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports Saturday evening.

