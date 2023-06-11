Rain becomes more prevalent this week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been a very dry last month or so here in NCWV, but a low-pressure system encroaching upon the area is hoping to change that. Scattered rain showers will continue through tonight and Monday morning as this low moves eastward. By Monday afternoon, any remaining showers will be very light and isolated, fully ending by the end of the night. But, that low-pressure system isn’t done with us there. It’ll be hanging out above the Great Lakes, allowing for at least one more disturbance to roll off it and back into NCWV for Tuesday evening through Wednesday. After that, the low says goodbye to the Great Lakes and makes its way to the Atlantic. Thursday and Friday may see diurnal showers (you know, those isolated showers that pop-up seemingly out of nowhere on warm afternoons), but nothing widespread or really major. Next weekend gets a bit more unclear, but more rain showers and storms could be in the cards for us. Over the next 5 days, we may see anywhere from 1-2″ of rain, which will hopefully do some work to curb our recent abnormally dry conditions. We want our lawns to be green again!

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.