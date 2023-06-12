911 dispatcher answers call that her own home is on fire

“All I heard was kids yelling ‘Mom!’ and I thought maybe it was kids yelling for their mother,” Marisa Anderson said. (WBAY)
By Emily Roberts and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORESTVILLE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) – A 911 dispatcher in Wisconsin recently answered a call that changed her life.

“All I heard was kids yelling ‘Mom!’ and I thought maybe it was kids yelling for their mother,” Marisa Anderson said while describing the call she picked up.

The dispatch operator quickly realized the coordinates pointed directly to her neighborhood.

“I just remember looking at my partner and saying, ‘That’s my house,’” Anderson said. “They had me leave right away. It didn’t really hit me until I was halfway down County S and I saw the black smoke off in the sky. That’s when I broke down.”

Anderson’s son, Landon, jumped into action after waking to the sound of glass breaking early Friday. He grabbed his sister and her friend from the family camper before waiting for first responders at the mailbox.

“Had they been up in her room I don’t know that they would’ve been able to make it out because the hallway and everything was filled with smoke,” Anderson explained.

“That’s about 10 loads of relief right off the bat that we don’t have to find a victim,” Southern Door Fire Chief Richard Olson said.

Olson applauded the quick thinking of 12-year-old Landon, who broke his leg during the fire.

“We were very fortunate that Landon came out of the house, got himself out, got everybody else out and called 911 and stayed out of the house,” Olson said.

“When we go to schools in the fall for fire prevention week, this is exactly what we tell the kids. The message is learned that they have a meeting place outside and both he and his sister went to the mailbox just like it’s planned for them to do.”

While the Anderson family escaped the fire, their beloved pets didn’t make it. They lost three dogs, four cats and a bunny.

The Andersons are starting from scratch after losing nearly everything in the fire apart from the clothes on their backs. They started a GoFundMe to rebuild their lives.

The Door County Fire Chiefs Association donated $2,000 to show their appreciation for the dispatcher who often puts others before herself.

“That she actually received the call, and the call came from her son, and we just know how hard this experience has been for her. And we want to try to help the family as well,” Olson said.

Investigators said the fire likely started from an electrical appliance in the basement.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg Splash Zone.
Kids leave Clarksburg Splash Zone with sore feet
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing
Joseph Meadows
Man leads officers on chase after stealing truck, police say
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities
Brooklyn Stemple, 14, and Isaiah Russell, 16, found on Saturday, June 10
Missing Tucker County juveniles found safe

Latest News

More than $3.6M worth of unclaimed property returned in May, treasurer says
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
In rubble beneath I-95 collapse in Philadelphia, investigators looking for truck fire’s cause
FILE PHOTO of Fairmont State Aviation Center Of Excellence honoring an aircraft donor on May...
Aviation Center at Fairmont State receives $270K
Vice President Kamala Harris stood in for President Joe Biden in saluting college athletes at...
Biden getting root canal; misses College Athlete Day at White House and reschedules NATO meeting