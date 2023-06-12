98-year-old WWII veteran sells handmade wooden crafts

Leonard Beckett shows off his handmade wooden lamp.
Leonard Beckett shows off his handmade wooden lamp.(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRINCETON W.Va. (WVVA) - Leonard Beckett says he began his woodcarving hobby around 15 years ago. Using different types of woods he’s able to craft items like lazy susans, tables and tablet holders among others. Beckett, a World War II Navy Veteran says each some pieces can take up to four days to complete.

On Monday he was set up at the Princeton Health and Fitness Center selling his goods. Beckett has been a member of the center since it’s inception in 1997. He says his love for woodcarving began when he was no longer able to be a mechanic.

“I was an automobile mechanic and worked on automobiles. When I moved into town they wouldn’t let me work on automobiles anymore so I started making sawdust,” said Beckett.

Beckett says he sells his items with the goal to buy more supplies and make more handmade crafts.

“I just have the lumber to the boards and most of the lumber I have is in the rough. So I cut it down and run if through the jointer and the planer and glue it back together to make what I love,” said Beckett.

If you’re interested in buying some of Beckett’s handmade goods you can contact him by phone at 304-425-4358.

