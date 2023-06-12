Aviation Center at Fairmont State receives $270K

FILE PHOTO of Fairmont State Aviation Center Of Excellence honoring an aircraft donor on May...
FILE PHOTO of Fairmont State Aviation Center Of Excellence honoring an aircraft donor on May 21, 2021.(Jasmin Adous)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has received $270,000 from the Department of Education for its Aviation Center.

According to a release from Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), the funding will be used to purchase equipment for FSU’s Aviation Center for Excellence that will be used to train and prepare students for a career in the aviation industry.

“As our nation faces a workforce shortage in the aviation industry, programs like Fairmont State University’s Aviation Center for Excellence are as important as ever,” said Senator Manchin. “I proudly secured this funding to provide state-of-the-art equipment to the Center to properly train and prepare students for a career in the industry.”

The federal funding comes from a Congressionally Directed Spending request from Sen. Manchin on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

