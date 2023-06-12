Axe-throwing business ‘LumberjAXE’ opens in Fairmont

A night out with friends turned into a business for Tim Barr.(Tanner Gilmartin)
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A night out with friends, turned into a business for Tim Barr. Barr was at an axe-throwing venue when he got an idea: bring axe-throwing closer to him.

“We were out throwing axes one night, I thought it’d be a great thing for Fairmont and the community,” Barr said. “We decided we would put it together and get a nice arcade down here with it.”

Barr and his daughter got to work, opening ‘LumberjAXE’ at the beginning of June. The venue also features a bar and arcade games, encouraging guests of all ages to stop by for a good time. Barr hopes ‘LumberjAXE’ can be a place that locals can rely on for fun.

“It’s really important for the community to have something like this here so that we don’t have to travel far away to enjoy a night out axe-throwing or a date night, anything like that,” Barr said. “Bring your kids out, have a good time. "

While folks may come to ‘LumberjAXE’ to have fun throwing axes, some may find it therapeutic as well.

“Axe-throwing relieves a lot of stress,” Barr said. “It’s a lot of good physical activity, it helps your cardio system, it’s all around good for you.”

‘LumberjAXE’ is located at 308 Merchant Street in Fairmont.

