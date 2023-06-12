Bridgeport City Council to discuss issue of ‘paper streets’

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council will be addressing the issue of “paper streets” during Monday night’s meeting.

“Paper streets” are only streets in name or on the plat of a developer.

It will be one of two things discussed during the work session at 6 p.m. before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. The other item being discussed is advanced construction planning, says City Manager Brian Newton.

Newton says the matter has been brought up by a resident at recent meetings. In the past, most adjoining neighbors agreed to allow a neighbor to take over the paper alleys and streets or they all take care of it. The issue in front of Council is what to do when a neighbor protests.

“We do have a current policy to address it, but it requires 100 percent of the abutting neighbors to sign the petition before it can be abandoned. When you have a neighbor that won’t sign it, then you have a problem,” said Newton. “Legally, we need to see what we can do. We need to see what options involving this type of property and we are looking at what other cities, other states are doing.”

Newton says the issue is that the city doesn’t have a title to them. He says a developer marked the territory that the city may use as a road, or an alley and it never happened. Because of that, the city has no claim to it.

“The lack of activity essentially says the city is not going to use it, but what if there is a future use? That is an item too to say we haven’t used this, but should we use it. The city needs a better idea of what to do with them if anything. There are all kinds of things to talk about on this,” Newton said.

The issue in Bridgeport is not exclusive. While he said Bridgeport has hundreds, he said a quick search shows they are scattered nationwide. Because of that, there are some things in place to address them.

“Some cities, and some states, like Pennsylvania, says the governing body has 21 years to use it and if you don’t it reverts back to the adjoining property owners,” said Newton. “That would be a solution, but that is a solution that would require the [West Virginia] Legislature to approve.”

