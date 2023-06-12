Caroline Sue Smith, 87, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023. She was born in Bellaire, OH on January 17, 1936, a daughter of the late John H. Lipperman and Mary Hall Lipperman. Caroline graduated from Bellaire High School in 1954. She retired from One Valley Bank as an Administrative Assistant in 1998. She dearly loved her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Caroline loved to decorate the inside and outside of her home. She enjoyed doing activities and going places with her family and friends, and loved round and square dancing. She was a member of the St. Paul United Methodist Church (now Life United Methodist Church) and was most recently a member of the Central Christian Church. Loving to sing, she sang in the church choir. Caroline served in many capacities in the church throughout the years. The most enjoyable was helping with the children during Bible School each year while at St. Paul United Methodist Church. She previously volunteered at Fairmont Regional Medical Center, was a past member of the Pythian Sisters, Hope 71, the Civic League, the Moose Lodge, the Union CEO’s, and the West Virginia Traveler’s Club. Caroline is survived by her children, Stephanie Boyers and her husband Bernard (Buddy) of Fairmont, and Bernard L. Smith and his wife Diana of Winter Springs, FL; grandchildren, Jessica Brooke Raad and husband Corey of Fairmont, Brandon Allen Boyers of Fairmont, Megan Powers and husband Adam of Midlothian, VA, Jeffrey Bernard Smith of Winter Springs, FL, and Nicholas M. Smith of Winter Springs, FL; and her great grandchildren, Grace Madison Powers of Midlothian, VA, Hunter Patrick Raad of Fairmont, Kinsley Brooke Raad of Fairmont. In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Carl B. Smith, who passed November 16, 2010 and she dearly missed; her maternal grandparents, Mary Margaret Hall and John Hall; her paternal grandparents, Nancy Helms Lipperman and Martin L. Lipperman; and siblings, Rose Marie Sanphy, Wayne Hall, and Jack Conaway. The family would like to give thanks to Dr. Carl Schrader and WVU Medicine Hospice for the kind and loving care they showed to Caroline during her illness. In accordance with her wishes, there will be private, family services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

