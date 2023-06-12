David Eric Gaines, 79, of Stonewood, peacefully passed away on Saturday night, June 10, 2023, in Clarksburg. He was born and raised in Stonewood, on June 5, 1944, the last of six sons to the late Andrew and Eva Killard Gaines. Mr. Gaines is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Jacqueline “Jackie” Brown Gaines, who resides at their home in Stonewood. He is also survived by his daughter, Tahsha Massie and her companion, Michael Mullins of Philippi, and his son, Eric Gaines of Clarksburg. He was known as “Grumpy” by his two cherished grandchildren, his sunshine, Kellee Massie of Philippi, and his football gambling fist bumping grandson, Devon Gaines of Clarksburg. He also leaves behind two brothers, James Gaines of Fairmont, and Jack Gaines and wife Lenora of Stonewood; and his brother-in-law, Ralph Brown and wife Carolyn of the Villages, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Huey, Henry, and Richard. David attended Roosevelt Wilson High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1965 to 1966. He earned the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He retired as a warehouse manager from Beverage Distributors in 2006 after 34 years of service. Previously he was Vice President and part owner of Pabst Blue Ribbon of Central West Virginia Distributors, Inc. David loved hunting and fishing and owned a camp at Bemis, WV, for many years. He and his family spent several years vacationing at the Outer Banks, in NC. He also loved having a garden. He was a great provider for his family and always made sure that everything was ok with his kids. His granddaughter now says he can eat all the cookies he wants and share them with his beloved dogs, Chelsi, Abby, and Bentley, meeting him in heaven. Honoring his wishes, David will be cremated. A gathering of family and friends and graveside service will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.