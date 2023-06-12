First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Family Resource Network

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Laura and Crystal with the Doddridge County Family Resource Network joined First at 4 on Monday.

They talked about Caught Volunteering, an event hosted by the Doddridge County Family Resource Network, rewards offered during the event, how the event was created, and how to sign up.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.