First at 4 Forum: John Flowers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Flowers, former WVU athlete and General Manager of Best Virginia, joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about Best Virginia hosting the regional basketball tournament in Wheeling, bringing former Mountaineers back to the court, and what it’s like hosting the regionals.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.