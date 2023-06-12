First at 4 Forum: John Flowers

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Flowers, former WVU athlete and General Manager of Best Virginia, joined First at 4 on Monday.

He talked about Best Virginia hosting the regional basketball tournament in Wheeling, bringing former Mountaineers back to the court, and what it’s like hosting the regionals.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg Splash Zone.
Kids leave Clarksburg Splash Zone with sore feet
Michael Reed
Two children in car that flips over, man charged, police say
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing
Joseph Meadows
Man leads officers on chase after stealing truck, police say
Fatal crash generic
I-64 westbound lanes back open after motorcycle strikes bear, resulting in multiple fatalities

Latest News

Kayla Smith's Monday Evening Forecast | June 12, 2023
Senator Capito addresses students at Boys and Girls State
Senator Shelley Moore Capito visited Elkins and Jane Lew on Monday to address high school...
Senator Capito addresses students at Boys and Girls State
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Family Resource Network
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Family Resource Network
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Family Resource Network
First at 4 Forum: Doddridge County Family Resource Network