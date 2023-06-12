Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company president passes away

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WDTV/WTAP) - The former president of Mister Bee Potato Chip Company has passed away.

Alan Klein passed away on June 7, 2023 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. He was 83 years old.

Alan was the son of Leo L. and Sara Goldman Klein. Leo and Sara founded Mister Bee Potato Chip Company in 1951 in Parkersburg.

Alan graduated from Ohio University, where he was a member of the ZBT Fraternity and later served on Business Advisory Board at the University.

He was president of Mister Bee Potato Chip Company and was a past president of the War International Snack Food Trade Association.

