Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company president passes away

Former Mister Bee Potato Chip Company President passes away
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WDTV/WTAP) - The former president of Mister Bee Potato Chip Company has passed away.

Alan Klein passed away on June 7, 2023 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center. He was 83 years old.

Alan was the son of Leo L. and Sara Goldman Klein. Leo and Sara founded Mister Bee Potato Chip Company in 1951 in Parkersburg.

Alan graduated from Ohio University, where he was a member of the ZBT Fraternity and later served on Business Advisory Board at the University.

He was president of Mister Bee Potato Chip Company and was a past president of the War International Snack Food Trade Association.

Click here to read Alan’s full obituary.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg Splash Zone.
Kids leave Clarksburg Splash Zone with sore feet
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing
Joseph Meadows
Man leads officers on chase after stealing truck, police say
Brooklyn Stemple, 14, and Isaiah Russell, 16, found on Saturday, June 10
Missing Tucker County juveniles found safe
Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, gave birth on Wednesday.
Zoo announces birth of baby sloth: ‘We are beyond excited’

Latest News

Kids leave Clarksburg Splash Zone with sore feet
Projected election results for Albright
Man leads officers on chase after stealing truck, police say
WVDNR: 2023 Bowden Hatchery Fishing Derby canceled
13th annual Hotsinpiller 5k sees record turnout