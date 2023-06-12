Linda Sue Statler (Mammaw), 68, of Fairview, WV, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on June 12th. Linda (Mammaw) enjoyed spending time with her husband, grandbabies, kids, and sisters in Mammaw’s cave. She had a love for her family and Jesus like no other. Watching her grandbabies play sports, shopping, going to sister’s lunch was some of her favorite things to do. She had a smile that could light up a room and a giggle that was contagious. She loved spoiling her grandbabies any chance she got and always had all the good snacks in her cave. Linda is survived by her husband Gary Statler of Fairview; her children, Gary Statler Jr. and wife Lisa of Morgantown, Jason Statler and wife Mindy of Wadestown, and Susan Statler of Fairview; grandchildren, Cheyanne Dunfield and husband Tommy of Daybrook, Gage Statler of Fairview, Kenly Statler of Wadestown, Lainey Statler of Morgantown, Kooper Statler of Wadestown, and Isaiah Tennant of Fairview; great grandchildren, Briella Dunfield of Daybrook; as well as many sisters, nieces, nephews, and cousins whom all love her dearly. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Archie Coen; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Martha and Stanley Statler; her granddaughter, Madison Statler; and her sister, Wilma Parker. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home – Curry Chapel, 100 Grant Street in Fairview, on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Rosemary Saunders officiating. Interment will follow at Olive Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

