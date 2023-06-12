Memorial Day to Labor Day is deemed the “100 deadliest days”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, new teen drivers ages 16-17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

Speed and nighttime driving are significant factors contributing towards the number of crashes and fatalities involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days. According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

Data show a 22 percent increase in the average number of nighttime crashes per day involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days compared to the rest of the year

30 percent of all motor vehicle deaths involving a teen driver were speed-related

36 percent of all motor vehicle fatalities involving teen drivers occurred between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Sgt. Eric Knowlton of the OSHP gives suggestions to teens on safe driving throughout the summer.

“We just ask everybody to drive defensively and make sure they’re paying attention to the roadway, not their cellphones, not distractions that could be in vehicles. Just make sure they watch their speed and drive sober,” Knowlton said.

