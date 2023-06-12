Memorial Day to Labor Day is deemed the “100 deadliest days”

From Memorial day to Labor day teen crashes increase across the country
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, new teen drivers ages 16-17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

Speed and nighttime driving are significant factors contributing towards the number of crashes and fatalities involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days. According to statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

  • Data show a 22 percent increase in the average number of nighttime crashes per day involving teen drivers during the 100 Deadliest Days compared to the rest of the year
  • 30 percent of all motor vehicle deaths involving a teen driver were speed-related

36 percent of all motor vehicle fatalities involving teen drivers occurred between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Sgt. Eric Knowlton of the OSHP gives suggestions to teens on safe driving throughout the summer.

“We just ask everybody to drive defensively and make sure they’re paying attention to the roadway, not their cellphones, not distractions that could be in vehicles. Just make sure they watch their speed and drive sober,” Knowlton said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg Splash Zone.
Kids leave Clarksburg Splash Zone with sore feet
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing
Joseph Meadows
Man leads officers on chase after stealing truck, police say
Brooklyn Stemple, 14, and Isaiah Russell, 16, found on Saturday, June 10
Missing Tucker County juveniles found safe
Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, gave birth on Wednesday.
Zoo announces birth of baby sloth: ‘We are beyond excited’

Latest News

Throughout the weekend, visitors enjoyed the free ‘Rocks, Gems, Minerals, and Fossils show’ at...
‘Rocks, Gems, Minerals, and Fossils Show’ Returns to Harrison County
Kayla Smith's Sunday Night Forecast | June 11, 2023
A night out with friends turned into a business for Tim Barr.
Axe-throwing business ‘LumberjAXE’ opens in Fairmont
“It was overwhelming to be on that stage and look down and see people from the stage over here...
13th annual Hotsinpiller 5k sees record turnout
Brooklyn Stemple, 14, and Isaiah Russell, 16, found on Saturday, June 10
Missing Tucker County juveniles found safe