More than $3.6M worth of unclaimed property returned in May, treasurer says

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia’s Treasurer’s Office says more than $3.6 million worth of unclaimed property was returned to individuals, businesses and organizations during May.

Treasurer Riley Moore says this continues a record-setting pace for returns this fiscal year.

“We’re proud to be returning money to our citizens at the fastest pace in state history,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is the people’s money and we’re continuing to work aggressively to get the word out for people to search for and claim their funds today.”

The Office’s Unclaimed Property Division processed $3,609,585 worth of payments during the month of May, pushing the cumulative total for funds processed this fiscal year, which ends June 30, to more than $24.3 million, Treasurer Moore said.

The total of unclaimed property already exceeds the $18.6 million returned by the Office during the last fiscal year.

“We’ve already returned over $5 million more than we returned during last year’s record-breaking year and we still have the rest of this month to go,” Treasurer Moore said. “This is a testament to the hard work our staff has been doing to find new and innovative ways to get the word out about this program.”

The State Treasurer’s Office still has more than $300 million in unclaimed property listings for individuals, businesses and other organizations in its database.

Click here to search and see if you have any money available to claim.

