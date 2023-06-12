Pauldin Glade Coplin, 91, of Weston, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 10, 2023, while under the compassionate care of Sherri Sellers at Country Living in Jane Lew. Born on March 31, 1932, in West Union, he was the son of the late Brooks Coplin and Minnie Cox. In addition to his parents, Pauldin was preceded in death by his son, Mark P. Coplin; and three siblings: David Coplin, Una Mae Coplin Ford, and Helen Rose Coplin Richards. Pauldin is survived by his wife, Shirley Jane Coplin of Weston; one daughter, Debra Coplin Alfred and husband, George Michael, of Weston; one daughter-in-law, Lee Byrd Coplin; four grandchildren: Courtney Gissy Moore, Taylor Brooke Coplin, Tyressa Rohrbough, and Stephanie Alfred Smith; three great-grandchildren: Jerry Dean “JD” Moore III, Gracelynn Smith, and Brinley Smith; and several nieces and nephews. Pauldin was a devout member of Valley Chapel United Methodist Church, where he served on the Board of Trustees. He was a proud United States Army Veteran and retired after 39 years of service for Consolidated Energy, which later became Dominion Gas. Pauldin was a hardworking man who enjoyed working on his farm and hunting, especially deer. His dedication to his faith, family, and community will forever be remembered. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor’s Johnny Davis and Beverly Kendall officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Jane Lew with full military honors accorded by the United States Army and Lewis County Honor Guard. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Pauldin Glade Coplin and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.