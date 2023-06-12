Polls to open Tuesday for much of NCWV
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday is Election Day for dozens of locations across north-central West Virginia, including Bridgeport.
- Belington
- Junior
- West Union
- Glenville
- Anmoore
- Bridgeport
- Nutter Fort
- Stonewood
- West Milford
- Weston
- Fairview
- Farmington
- Monongah
- Rivesville
- White Hall
- Worthington
- Granville
- Star City
- Masontown
- Newburg
- Terra Alta
- Harman
- Huttonsville
- Mill Creek
- Montrose
- Flemington
- Davis
- Hendricks
- Parsons
- Ellenboro
- Harrisville
- Webster Springs
While the election will be on Tuesday, June 13, the results will not be certified until next week.
5 News will bring you the election results for all of the above locations after the polls close on Tuesday.
