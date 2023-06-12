Polls to open Tuesday for much of NCWV

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday is Election Day for dozens of locations across north-central West Virginia, including Bridgeport.

Belington

Junior

West Union

Glenville

Anmoore

Bridgeport

Nutter Fort

Stonewood

West Milford

Weston

Fairview

Farmington

Monongah

Rivesville

White Hall

Worthington

Granville

Star City

Masontown

Newburg

Terra Alta

Harman

Huttonsville

Mill Creek

Montrose

Flemington

Davis

Hendricks

Parsons

Ellenboro

Harrisville

Webster Springs

While the election will be on Tuesday, June 13, the results will not be certified until next week.

5 News will bring you the election results for all of the above locations after the polls close on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.