Polls to open Tuesday for much of NCWV

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tuesday is Election Day for dozens of locations across north-central West Virginia, including Bridgeport.

  • Belington
  • Junior
  • West Union
  • Glenville
  • Anmoore
  • Bridgeport
  • Nutter Fort
  • Stonewood
  • West Milford
  • Weston
  • Fairview
  • Farmington
  • Monongah
  • Rivesville
  • White Hall
  • Worthington
  • Granville
  • Star City
  • Masontown
  • Newburg
  • Terra Alta
  • Harman
  • Huttonsville
  • Mill Creek
  • Montrose
  • Flemington
  • Davis
  • Hendricks
  • Parsons
  • Ellenboro
  • Harrisville
  • Webster Springs

While the election will be on Tuesday, June 13, the results will not be certified until next week.

5 News will bring you the election results for all of the above locations after the polls close on Tuesday.

