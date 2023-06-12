Rain chances throughout the week!

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This work week will start with rain showers and mild temperatures this morning and afternoon. Then more rain chances are expected this week. Find out the details in the video above!

A cold front will push through our region this Monday morning, bringing rain showers into our region. The heaviest showers will likely come in between 6 AM to 1 PM, so you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads during the morning commute. After 1 PM, most of the rain leaves, although a few isolated showers may linger in the mountains until the evening hours. By the time any leftover rain leaves, rainfall totals will be around 0.25″ to 0.5″, which isn’t much for our region, considering we’re under a precipitation deficit so far this year. Besides that, the evening hours will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper-60s. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds, and temperatures will drop into the low-50s. Then tomorrow, the area of low-pressure, associated with today’s cold front, will linger in the Great Lakes, pushing clouds into our region and resulting in mostly cloudy skies. We may even see an isolated shower or two in the evening hours. Aside from that, winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph and temperatures will climb into the low-70s. Thereafter, the low-pressure system will linger in the Great Lakes until Wednesday night, when it moves east and takes any leftover showers with it. Another disturbance may bring more isolated showers on Thursday, but then by Friday, sunny skies make a return, allowing temperatures to climb into the upper-70s to low-80s. Over the weekend, there are uncertainties with the models, but it’s likely that more rain showers will push into our region, so don’t be surprised if you see some rain at times. On the bright side, the rain may provide some relief to the dry soils in our region, since we are under a precipitation deficit. In short, rain chances and seasonably cool temperatures are expected this week.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Rain showers in the morning and early afternoon hours, then cloudy skies this afternoon and evening. West-southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 68.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Westerly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 51.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon, then steady rain during the evening hours. Southwest winds of 10-15 mph. High: 74.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies, with steady rain in the morning and scattered shower chances in the afternoon. High: 73.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.