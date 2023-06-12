Ray’s Barber Shop starts renovations after arson

Ray's Barber Shop renovations
Ray's Barber Shop renovations(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Recently Ray’s Barber Shop has been able to get back into their building to begin renovations after arson in April.

“We’re really happy to be back in the building and we are working hard on the demolition and the cleanup to prepare it for the contractors. We’ll have them in soon and at that point we can get an estimate on an opening date,” said Owner, Ray Sams.

From when the fire happened to where we are today Sams has kept a positive attitude through it all.

“With me and every one of the employees we all took this as things happen for a reason. It gives us a chance to remodel the shop, change some things that didn’t work, add some things we hope that will work and like I said before it was easy to be positive because salons all over town reached out,” Sams said.

The shop hasn’t started renovations from contractors yet but Sams hopes that the shop will be open to the public in the near future.

“We would love to think that we will be open in July but that is just a total guess and I’ll know more when the contractors get started,” said Sams.

