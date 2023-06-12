‘Rocks, Gems, Minerals, and Fossils Show’ Returns to Harrison County

Throughout the weekend, visitors enjoyed the free ‘Rocks, Gems, Minerals, and Fossils show’ at the Harrison County Recreation Center.
Throughout the weekend, visitors enjoyed the free ‘Rocks, Gems, Minerals, and Fossils show’ at the Harrison County Recreation Center.(Tanner Gilmartin)
By Tanner Gilmartin
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the weekend, visitors enjoyed the free ‘Rocks, Gems, Minerals, and Fossils show’ at the Harrison County Recreation Center. While learning about minerals and fossils, visitors also had a chance to win hourly door prizes and a replica sabertooth skull. Curator Ray Garton says this event is a great opportunity to educate people about everything from rocks to fossils.

“It’s a good place to get information,” Garton said. To see some of the things that are here, you have to go to at least Pittsburgh to even see it, so we bring this stuff here to people closer by so they don’t have to travel so far.”

Ray added that he plans for the show to be back at the Harrison County Recreation Center next year.

