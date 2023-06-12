Ronald Eugene Bonnell

Ronald Eugene Bonnell, 66, of Clarksburg, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.  He was born in Clarksburg on December 28, 1956, a son of the late Wilbur Eugene and Betty Jo (Miller) Bonnell. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Janis Bonnell. Also surviving are his daughter Adrinne L. Miller and her husband Matthew, and his grandchildren, Macey J. Miller and Caleb Miller, all of Shinnston; and his stepson, Jeffrey A. Bartlett and his wife Stephanie, of Shinnston; his ex-daughter-in-law, Carrisa Bartlett; his step-grandchildren, Emily Bartlett, Hannah Bartlett, and Natalie Bartlett, Bridgeport.  His sister, Connie Fox and her husband Monty of Lumberport; his brother-in-law, Richard Newbrough of Lumberport; his father-in-law, Jeff Cottrill of Clarksburg; sisters-in-law, Brenda Diaz and her husband Louie of Clarksburg; Carol Cumberledge of Bridgeport; and Monica Travelstead and her husband Jim of Rivesville; his special cousin, Tom Arnett; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jason Bonnell; and his sister, Bonna Newbrough. Ronald was a graduate of Lumberport High School, and served in the US Air Force.  He was the owner and operator of Jeff’s Sales and Service for over 30 years.  He had previously worked at Lockheed, Anchor Hocking, and was a coal miner for 10 years.  He was a member and trustee of Old Time Baptist Church since 2000.   He enjoyed buying and restoring older classic cars.  He likes his 67 GTO convertible; his 55 Chevy, 57 Chevy, 67 Chevy truck, which he has left to his family.  He was a musician, playing guitar and drums, and had written several songs.  He had a great sense of humor, and was very quick-witted.  He was known for his generous, loving heart and his strong faith in Jesus. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Wednesday from 2 – 7 p.m., where services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, 2023, with Pastor Leonard Ludwick presiding.  Interment will follow in West Virginia National Cemetery, where Military Funeral Honors will be accorded by the Harrison County Honor Guard. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

