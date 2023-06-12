Save Coonskin Park organization gather signatures to protect park

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community group in Kanawha County is working to save a portion of Coonskin Park which could be be affected by West Virginia International Yeager Airport proposed project.

Gathering signatures, Jeremy Severn, Save Coonskin Park spokesperson, said the group hopes to bring awareness and change.

“The number one thing...that we’re pushing against is to keep the runway from coming in through here,” he said.

West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s proposed plan involves expanding the existing runway by 300 feet and a fill area for safety.

The fill area would cut into a portion of Coonskin Park and be used instead of the current engineered material arresting system.

WV International Yeager Airport sent a statement that reads in part, “The proposed airfield, safety, and terminal improvements to satisfy immediate and long-term needs at West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) are in the early stages of planning with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). As such, it would be premature to comment on specific details as no definitive plans have been made. The FAA will consider all reasonable alternatives for the project with a full and fair discussion of the significant environmental impacts of the Proposed Action. West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) is committed to operating our facilities in an environmentally responsible manner to conserve the existing resources unique to CRW while also providing a safe and pleasant experience for the public at large and the Airport’s customers, vendors, and staff. We’re working to prepare the airport for the future of aviation, to ensure CRW can continue to serve as the gateway to West Virginia and the world by retaining and attracting additional air service.

Still, in an early stage, Severn and others hope an alternative will come in the future.

“Hike the trails, visit the playgrounds in the upper part, visit the shelters in the upper part, and just drive through to get a sense of the magnitude... [of the] mountaintop removal site to be used as fill dirt to shift the runway,” he said. “It’s still not a done deal. There’s still plenty of fights to go.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clarksburg Splash Zone.
Kids leave Clarksburg Splash Zone with sore feet
Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing
Joseph Meadows
Man leads officers on chase after stealing truck, police say
Brooklyn Stemple, 14, and Isaiah Russell, 16, found on Saturday, June 10
Missing Tucker County juveniles found safe
Lightning, a two-toed sloth at the Cincinnati Zoo, gave birth on Wednesday.
Zoo announces birth of baby sloth: ‘We are beyond excited’

Latest News

Throughout the weekend, visitors enjoyed the free ‘Rocks, Gems, Minerals, and Fossils show’ at...
‘Rocks, Gems, Minerals, and Fossils Show’ Returns to Harrison County
Kayla Smith's Sunday Night Forecast | June 11, 2023
A night out with friends turned into a business for Tim Barr.
Axe-throwing business ‘LumberjAXE’ opens in Fairmont
“It was overwhelming to be on that stage and look down and see people from the stage over here...
13th annual Hotsinpiller 5k sees record turnout
Brooklyn Stemple, 14, and Isaiah Russell, 16, found on Saturday, June 10
Missing Tucker County juveniles found safe