Search underway for missing person in Wyoming County


Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was...
Pineville, WV Police Department says David McKinley Hess went missing on June 11. His ATV was found near the Rock View & Skin Fork areas(Pineville Police Department)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A search is currently underway for a missing person in Wyoming County.

The Pineville Police Dept. is taking the lead on the investigation, with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Dept. assisting.

According to a release from the Pineville Police Dept., David McKinley Hess, 50, was reported missing by family members on June 11, 2023. It said family members led police to an abandoned mine where Hess’ ATV was found at entrance near the Rock View/ Skin Fork area of Wyoming County.

A team from the West Virginia Office of Mine Safety and Training will soon be conducting a search of the mine.

Search and Rescue is underway in Wyoming County for David Hess.
Search and Rescue is underway in Wyoming County for David Hess.(WVVA News)

Hess is described as a white male with brown hair, weighing in around 160 pounds. He is 5,6 inches tall.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Pineville Police Dept. at 304-732-6255.

