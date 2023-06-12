Senator Capito addresses students at Boys and Girls State

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer Boys State and Rhododendron Girls State kicked things off this week, and things are already off to a big start.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito visited Elkins and Jane Lew on Monday to address high school students at Boys and Girls State.

She spent the day at Davis and Elkins College and Jackson’s Mill, here she spoke to the students about the importance of leadership and participating in elections.

Capito, whose father served three total terms as West Virginia governor, reflected on seeing her father visit boys state when she was younger, and then sending her own sons to the program when they were in high school.

Mountaineer Boys State has been around since 1936, and 2023 is its second year back after missing 2020 and 2021 due to COVID. Capito says these visits to Boys and Girls State are important to her because it shows her what upcoming leaders are thinking about.

“These are the rising leaders of our state. They’re gonna be seniors in high school next year. They are excited about leadership, excited about becoming an engaged citizen,” says Capito.

Later this week, representatives from both Boys and Girls State will travel to Charleston to hold a mock legislative session. This is the first time that students from both programs will get to participate.

Girls State will wrap up on Friday, June 16th, with Boys State finishing the next day.

