Tips to limit encounters with bears

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Bear sightings may be more common during this time of the year according to the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. That’s because of a lack of natural food options and breeding season for the animals.

Foods like berries won’t be ripe for a few weeks which can cause bears to look for alternative food options like trash and pet food. Colin Carpenter is the Black Bear Project Leader for the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources. He says people should try not to leave trash cans or cat and dog food outside.

Carpenter says if you do see a bear, you should make some noise to let it know that you are nearby. He says typically the bear will go away.

“They’re not coming around to try to attack your pet or anything else. They’re being attracted to something that we’ve got there that we’re either feeding to our pet or other wildlife or things that we eat our self. They’re omnivorous, they’re classified as a carnivore but they’re primarily vegetarians but they’ll take advantage of anything they can get their mouths on,” said Carpenter.

Carpenter says it is uncommon for bears to attack people. He says people should also take down bird feeders when bears are active.

For more information on how to deal with bears you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.