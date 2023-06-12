Two children in car that flips over, man charged, police say

Michael Reed
Michael Reed(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after police say two children were in a car that rolled over during a crash on Saturday.

Officers responded to a single-car rollover crash on North Preston Highway in Bruceton Mills on Saturday, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say the driver, 33-year-old Michael Reed, of Bruceton Mills, showed signs of impairment.

He had “pinpoint pupils, slurred speech, and the odor of an alcoholic beverage” on his breath, according to officers.

Two children were also passengers in the car that rolled over. Officers say they were five and seven years old, respectively.

Reed reportedly failed a sobriety test and refused additional sobriety tests. After being arrested, Reed also refused to provide his fingerprints, officers say.

Reed has been charged with DUI with minors in the vehicle and fingerprint refusal. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

