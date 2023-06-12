West Virginia Academy expanding to new facility from donation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After being open for just a year West Virginia Academy is expanding its operations.

The Morgantown based public charter school West Virginia Academy is building new classrooms at its current facility.

However, the school hasn’t had much space of its own for physical activity, but now thanks to a generous donation that’s changing.

The Preston County Youth Center donated 20 acres of land and is adding 6 new classrooms onto the gym the students will also be using.

Heidi Treu, a school board member says it’s already been a great partnership.

“So when we do our experience days we can use that: when we have our community events, our fall fest, culture connection, we can use that big location; we had our graduation there, we had our secondary dance there,” said Treu.

Treu says they’re expecting to see a 60% increase in their secondary school students.

Treu says they plan on developing more of this land for a pool and sports fields.

Treu says this will provide opportunities for students to get more hands-on learning as they plan to add trade classes to their unique school program.

The Director of the youth center, Glenn Larew says he truly believes in the schools mission.

“I’ve believed in all my adult life that kids are the foundation of this country and they’re really getting a raw deal with this one size fits all thing and a lot of them are getting left behind,” said Larew.

West Virginia Academy is currently offering summer camp programs through the P.C.Y.C.

Larew says being able to help today’s youth is a blessing.

“I think that The Lord has been really good to me and shown me how to give back and give to others so we’re really blessed to have what we have here,” said Larew.

