West Virginia Quilt Festival kicks off next weekend

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The countdown to the West Virginia Quilt Festival is well underway.

The Patchwork Quilters will be hosting their 11th annual Jamboree Quilt Show next week in Summersville at the Summersville Arena and Conference Center.

It kicks off on Thursday, June 22 and runs through Saturday, June 24.

This year’s theme is “Winter and Christmas” but anything will be accepted.

Local and regional quilters will be featured, and participants can compete for awards.

There will also be quilting-related vendors and classes for beginners.

West Virginia Quilt Festival
West Virginia Quilt Festival(wsaz)

Admission to the show is $10 per day.

