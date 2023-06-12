West Virginia’s birthday celebration returning to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s 160th birthday is only a week away, and downtown Morgantown will be getting in on the celebrations for the first time since 2019.

High Street between Walnut Street and Kirk Street will be shut down on Saturday, June 17 for a plethora of activities celebrating the Mountain State’s birthday.

Activities kick off at noon on Saturday and will run through 5 p.m.

The celebration will feature several activities, including live music, bounce houses, history tours and craft beer. Some of the activities will even be free.

Among the entertainers helping celebrate West Virginia’s birthday are PopShop, Megan Jeans and The Cooley Gang.

This will be the first celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic. The last celebration, held in 2019, was the first celebration held in Morgantown in more than a decade.

West Virginia’s 160th birthday is Tuesday, June 20. It is also known as West Virginia Day and is a state holiday.

