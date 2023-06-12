William O. Scott, 78, a resident of Dailey, passed from this life Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Davis Medical Center in Elkins. He had been in declining health. William was born Sunday, December 3, 1944, in Valley Bend, a son of the late Leland Scott and Ruby McCauley Scott. On February 6, 1965, in Mill Creek, he married the former Darlene Fay Watson who preceded him in death. They had celebrated fifty-six years of marriage. Left to cherish William’s memory are three children, Denise Armentrout (Mitch), of Elkins, Angie Taylor (Harvey), of Dailey, and Roger Scott (Kelley), of Wardensville, four grandchildren, Amanda Mathes, Sarah Crislip, Travis Taylor, Kati Smith, eight great grandchildren, Thomas, Leeland, Covey, Emmit, Lennox, Gage, Greyson, and Everly, and several step grandchildren, step great grandchildren. He is survived by siblings, George and Billy Scott, both of Elkins, Geraldine Fuston (Junior), of Mill Creek, Hazel Scott of Beverly, Mozella Watson (Charles) of Beverly, and Glenda Hymes of Elkins, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death besides his parents and wife, were five brothers, Paul, Eldridge, Charles, Johnny, and Roger Scott. William attended the schools of Randolph County and then proudly served his country in the United States Army. William had been employed by LabCraft, Huttonsville Correctional Center, and Reckart Equipment. William was a lifetime member of the NRA. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing, but his favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Thursday, 6 pm until 8 pm. A funeral service will be conducted at the funeral home Friday, June 16, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow in the American Legion’s Little Arlington Cemetery where members of HW Daniels Post #29, American Legion, Tygart Valley Post #3647, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the WV Honor Guard will conduct full military honors. The Randolph Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements for William O. Scott. Send online condolences to the family at www.therandolphfuneralhome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.