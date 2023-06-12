WSAZ Investigates | School Districts Work to Meet Unfunded Resource Officer Mandate

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - We have an update to our investigation Safety Shortchanged about school safety.

Kentucky lawmakers mandated school resource officers be present on school campuses but didn’t provide funding to districts to employ additional officers.

House Bill 63 mandates a school resource officer (SRO) at all school campuses in Kentucky.

WSAZ reported last year when Kentucky lawmakers changed the state’s School Security Act. That law requires a school resource officer, also known as SRO, to be present at each school -- or schools on the same campus.

Two school districts in Eastern Kentucky are creating their own internal police departments to increase safety for students and staff.

WSAZ found as of the August 2022 deadline, many districts fell short including in Carter County.

Superintendents tell WSAZ that funding and personnel are the biggest obstacles facing districts.

In Carter County, according to Dr. Paul Green, the district would need to employ or contract eleven SROs but only had two. The school district contracted the two SROS from local departments.

The district now taking a different approach -- creating an internal police department for the sole purpose of serving the school district.

The superintendent says this will make an already tall task much more attainable by opening up opportunities to hire part-time officers to fill gaps.

“It allows you to apply for grants, gives us greater flexibility, and currently we’re having to work with two different departments to get officers,” said Dr. Paul Green, superintendent of Carter County Schools. “So you know while they’re great to work with, and have great partnerships with, they are still not our employees. There is give and take with that. Us having our own department, we will be able to control scheduling, greater impact, and have more autonomy on how we schedule and utilize our school resource officers.”

“Because it’s not a typical 9 to 5?” Keagy asked.

“There are days when we, everybody knows, school systems are extracurricular,” Green said. “There’s not a day that goes by that our schools aren’t used for an activity. We know we need to have officers at this event... In having our own police department, it allows us more flexibility in schedules.”

Greenup County also created an internal police department early this year.

Philip Kearns is the department’s chief. After spending more than two and half decades working the road, Kearns says this job has brought meaningful change to his career.

Kearns will be stationed at Greenup County High School but will serve all seven schools in the district. Kearns said the job has brought him meaningful change.

“At this time in my life in law enforcement, it’s my 27th year. So, I’ve been doing it a while. The pace was perfect for the time in my life, and I have really enjoyed it,” Kearns said.”

Spending his days being the eyes, ears, and protector of the district -- Kearns does a series of safety checks throughout the day, working to prevent unwanted intruders from making their way inside.

“I look for anything out of place,” Kearns said.

While Kearns is working to bring more officers on, the district says they’re already seeing the benefits of creating a department within.

“It is our number one priority that our students, staff, and visitors feel safe and are in the safest environments that they can encounter every day,” said Jason Smith, director of safety for Greenup County Schools. “We wanted to add this level of safety.”

If sufficient funds and qualified personnel are not available to meet the mandate, the board of education will submit a plan to the State’s School Security Marshal until an officer is assigned and working on-site full time on each campus in the district.

