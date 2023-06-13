Alice “Jean” Casto Hilton, 78, of Bridgeport, WV and formerly of Parkersburg, WV, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning, May 20, 2023, at the Bridgeport Health Care Center. She was born in Rutland, OH, on December 11, 1944. Jean was preceded in death by her father Stanley Eugene Casto of Vinton, OH, who died when she was an infant, and by her parents Bette Jean (Dunfee) Biggs and Nathan Pearl Biggs of Pomeroy, OH.

She is survived by her daughters, Amanda Godfrey (Bill Masters) of Fairmont, WV; and Angela Chapman (Darcy Gleeson) of Prescott, Ontario, Canada; and her son, Randy Bowling of Clermont, FL; nine grandchildren, Carrie Godfrey, Bridgeport; Jeff Godfrey, Morgantown; Jessica Capron, Huntington; Sierra Lowe, Huntington; Colton Richards, Charleston; Jacob Godfrey, Fairmont; Braxton Godfrey, Fairmont; Chantel Roy of Ontario, Canada; and Dakota Roy of Ontario, Canada; and 4 great-grandchildren. Jean also leaves behind her beloved sister, Sharon Biggs; and her brother, William Biggs (Carolyn), both of Pomeroy OH. Jean will be greatly missed.

Jean graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1962, and then Columbus Business University a few years later. She retired as a unit clerk from Camden Clark Memorial Hospital in Parkersburg, WV after 29 years of service. She was a life-long member of various patriotic organizations. She was very active in Civil War re-enactments. Jean had a passion for baking, jigsaw puzzles and was also quite the amateur comedian. She could always be counted on for a humorous reading or joke at any event, and was the winner of the talent show at Stonerise of Bridgeport for two years running.

Her family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to the staff of Stonerise of Bridgeport, now Bridgeport Healthcare Center for their loving care of Jean in her final years.

Jean was cremated, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

