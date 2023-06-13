Bridgeport man pleads guilty to taking nearly $650K in COVID relief funds

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Bridgeport man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to accepting nearly $650,000 in fraudulent COVID-19 relief funding.

52-year-old James Nolte pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Nolte admitted to improperly securing CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans for businesses he reportedly owned by falsely representing wages, staff, and tax returns.

Nolte received $645,747 in fraudulent loans for PGO Veterans Services, PG Health, RJS Catering, and Dental Care Plus, officials say.

Nolte is facing up to 20 years in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Conklin is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over the case.

Anyone aware of COVID fraud can report it via email to wvfraud@fbi.gov, by telephone to 304-234-0100, or via regular mail to the U.S. Attorney, P.O. Box 591, Wheeling, WV 26003, Attn: COVID Fraud Unit.

