Clarksburg police asking for help IDing man wanted in shoplifting

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in a shoplifting incident.

According to a social media post from the department, the man pictured is wanted for questing regarding a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s.

The timestamp on the provided photos from the department shows the alleged theft happened on Thursday, May 25 between 10:15 and 10:38 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Nutter or Detective Sergeant Swiger or leave a message on the Detective tip line at 304-624-1625 with any information.

Below are additional photos from the department:

