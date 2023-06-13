Clarksburg police asking for help IDing man wanted in shoplifting
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a man wanted in a shoplifting incident.
According to a social media post from the department, the man pictured is wanted for questing regarding a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s.
The timestamp on the provided photos from the department shows the alleged theft happened on Thursday, May 25 between 10:15 and 10:38 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Patrolman Nutter or Detective Sergeant Swiger or leave a message on the Detective tip line at 304-624-1625 with any information.
Below are additional photos from the department:
