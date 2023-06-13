Clarksburg swears in first female city manager

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Clarksburg has a full-time city manager running the municipality’s operations for the first time in more than a year.

Tiffany Fell received the oath of office from City Clerk Annette Wright Monday morning inside of Council Chambers at Clarksburg City Hall to become the city’s first female city manager.

Fell’s arrival allows Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice to resume his job as he has been serving as the interim city manager. Prior to Pulice handling those duties, Police Chief Mark Kiddy served as the interim city manager.

Fell is replacing Harry Faulk. Faulk resigned in April of last year. She arrives in Clarksburg after serving in Springfield, Manitoba in Canada.

“You have a beautiful city with lots of positive things happening and a positive future,” said Fell after taking the oath from Wright.

Fell has signed a two-year contract with an annual salary of $140,000.

Several members of Clarksburg City Council were on hand, along with other various city officials, for the ceremony. Newly elected Council members – Martin Howe, Hattie Wright, and Marc Jackson – also attended.

