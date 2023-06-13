Fairmont State tennis coach wins Coach of the Year honors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After an exciting season that ended with a conference championship and a trip to the NCAA Division II tournament, Fairmont State University’s tennis staff is getting some recognition for their leadership.

Last Tuesday, FSU announced that men’s and women’s tennis coach Terry Deremer was awarded the Wilson Intercollegiate Tennis Association National Coach of the Year award for Division II.

Deremer is the first coach in Mountain East Conference history to win the award, and the first FSU coach to win it since 1976.

Deremer and assistant tennis coach Alec Moran also won awards at the regional level, with Deremer taking the Wilson ITA Atlantic region Coach of the Year honor, and Moran bringing home Assistant Coach of the Year.

But, Deremer won’t take all the credit. Although he was honored individually, he says this award reflects the talent of the team as a whole.

“It’s a great, great honor for me, and for our team, and Alec, the assistant coach. What we’re doing at Fairmont is very special. It’s really special. The tennis program is really growing, and we hope to represent the conference again next year,” says Deremer.

The men’s tennis team achieved a program best 18 dual wins this season, while the women’s team got 13.

Deremer was inducted into the FSU athletics Hall of Fame in 2013 for his contributions to the university’s baseball team from 1967 to 1970. He previously coached tennis at West Virginia University from 1979 to 1994 and served as director of tennis at The Greenbrier before returning to Fairmont to coach.

The men’s tennis team did not graduate any seniors this year, so Deremer is hoping to carry this season’s momentum into another successful run next year.

