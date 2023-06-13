First at 4 Forum: Greater Clarksburg Kennel Club

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Kelly and Sharon with the Greater Clarksburg Kennel Club joined First at 4 on Tuesday.

They talked about an upcoming dog show that kicks off on Thursday, how many dog breeds are expected at the show, and other things the Greater Clarksburg Kennel Club is involved with.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Kayla Smith's Tuesday Evening Forecast | June 13, 2023
First at 4 Forum: Kathryn Carter and Stella Hehnly
First at 4 Forum: Jamie Summerlin
First at 4 Forum: Jamie Summerlin
First at 4 Forum: Kathryn Carter and Stella Hehnly
