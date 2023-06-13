Future all-inclusive playground in Bridgeport receives donation

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four students from the Pierpont Rapid Intellectual Disabilities Education, or PRIDE, program at Pierpont Community and Technical College made a meaningful donation at Monday night’s Bridgeport City Council meeting.

The students gave a $200 check to go toward the all-inclusive playground at The Bridge, a project that’s been in the making for years.

The check was presented by special needs students, and it’s significant because the playground will impact other kids with disabilities.

The playground is one step closer to being brought to life.

