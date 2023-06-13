Health expert gives advice for Men’s Health Month

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WDTV/WVVA) - June is Men’s Health Month, a month dedicated to addressing health issues that men face.

Bonnie Allen, a Registered Nurse and Administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, says there are many health issues plaguing men in West Virginia and across the United States.

Allen says cancer and heart disease are the biggest killers that affect men more than women in addition to unintentional injuries and obesity.

Mental health is another concern with high levels of stress leading to depression, anxiety and, in many cases, suicide, Allen says.

She says it’s important to talk to your doctor about the issues you are facing, but sometimes men put off checkups or ignore their problems completely which could mean the difference between life and death.

“There is nothing wrong with getting a routine physical and talking to your doctor about your physical and mental well-being.” said Allen. “My dad would not go to the doctor. He died at the age of 48 from a heart attack. I had seen him having chest pain, and I know mom told him to he needed to go to the doctor, but he would put it off.”

Allen says a head-to-toe physical can help detect things like heart disease, cancer, and even asthma, adding that without early detection, a mild problem has the potential to become a serious problem.

