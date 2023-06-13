John Patrick Bryan, Jr., 79, of Clarksburg passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on November 23, 1943, a son of the late John Patrick Bryan Sr. and Violet Mae Torche Bryan. He was married to Brenda Sue Insani Bryan on June 25, 1993, who preceded him in death on January 31, 2017. Surviving are three children, Melissa Bryan of Clarksburg, Tamara Bryan of Morgantown and Johnny Bryan, III of Clarksburg; two stepdaughters, Amy Todd of Clarksburg and Wendi Dodd and her husband Matt of Clarksburg; five grandchildren, Justis Todd, Kaleigh Bryan, Journey Kronewetter, Corin Todd and Waylon Dodd; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Myrtle Bryan, who helped raise him with his father. Mr. Bryan was a graduate of Washington Irving High School and retired as the general foreman with 35 years of service with Pipefitters Local #152. He was a member of Roy E. Parrish Post #13 American Legion and a former member of the Sunny Croft and Bel Meadows Country Clubs. He was an avid golfer and hunter and a master craftsman and storyteller. He also enjoyed gardening, cooking and crossword puzzles. Mr. Bryan was Protestant by faith. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Bryan will be cremated. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date with burial beside his late wife, Brenda. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.