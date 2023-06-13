Local expert shares tips on dealing with ticks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many think tick season is only April through October. However, Sanitarian for Monongalia County Health Department, Sam diStefano, said that is not true.

“It truly always tick season. Ticks only need about 40 degrees to be active,” he explained.

diStefano went to a recent training in Pennsylvania where an epidemiologist explained that they found ticks active at as low as 27 degrees.

diStefano said while many think this tick season is worse than other years. It’s because it has been warm enough for the ticks to stay active even in the winter.

He added there are several precautions you can take to try to avoid a tick.

Two of the best ways to avoid ticks in a wooded area are to stay on the trail path and not brush up against plants.

“Ticks don’t fly, and they don’t jump. So, you’ve got to brush by them to get them on you, and it is called questing,” diStefano explained.

He also recommends people wear light colors as it is easier to see if a tick has latched on.

diStefano said after you’ve been outside, it’s good to do a full body check to be precautionary.

If you do, find a tick on you, diStefano says not to panic and remove the tick with tweezers and then check in with your physician for further steps.

“It doesn’t mean that you’re going to come down with some horrible illness immediately. Um a lot of the tick-borne illnesses take time to transmit,” he explained.

According to the CDC, it is recommended that you remove a tick using clean fine-tipped tweezers to grasp the tick as close to your skin as possible. Then pull upward with even pressure to get it out. After removing the tick, clean out the area where the bite is with alcohol or soap and water. After that, you should dispose of the live tick by putting it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed bag or container, wrapping it tightly in tape or flushing it down the toilet.

